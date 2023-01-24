FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring Winter Cozy back this year,” Hollenbaugh said. “The Riverfront staff are so creative and (we) love to see everyone enjoy Promenade Park, especially during the winter.”

The cost for Winter Cozy is $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at the Fort Wayne Parks website or by cash or credit card at the door.

Riverfront Fort Wayne will also host live music with Ty Causey, dancing, food for purchase and a cash bar by Mad Anthony Brewing Company inside the Park Foundation Pavilion, for those who are at least 21 years old. There will be heaters outside to keep people cozy and roast marshmallows.

Winterval will be hosting the following activities this year:

Winter Hike & Bonfire

Winterval at the Conservatory

Nouvelle Anee 1743

Winterval at Science Central

Warm Heart Market/Road Show

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Winter Carnival

The Sport of Curling

Heartland Mushers

Winterval at the Library

Winter Cozy

The first event begins at 9 a.m. Outdoor activities are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.WintervalFW.com.