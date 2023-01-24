FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.
“We’re thrilled to bring Winter Cozy back this year,” Hollenbaugh said. “The Riverfront staff are so creative and (we) love to see everyone enjoy Promenade Park, especially during the winter.”
The cost for Winter Cozy is $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at the Fort Wayne Parks website or by cash or credit card at the door.
Riverfront Fort Wayne will also host live music with Ty Causey, dancing, food for purchase and a cash bar by Mad Anthony Brewing Company inside the Park Foundation Pavilion, for those who are at least 21 years old. There will be heaters outside to keep people cozy and roast marshmallows.
Winterval will be hosting the following activities this year:
- Winter Hike & Bonfire
- Winterval at the Conservatory
- Nouvelle Anee 1743
- Winterval at Science Central
- Warm Heart Market/Road Show
- Headwaters Park Ice Skating
- Winter Carnival
- The Sport of Curling
- Heartland Mushers
- Winterval at the Library
- Winter Cozy
The first event begins at 9 a.m. Outdoor activities are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.WintervalFW.com.