FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday an annual event will make its return to Promenade Park. RiverDrums 2023 celebrates numerous cultures all in one place.

Terry Doran and Jodi Depoy stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s event. You can see that in the interview above.

RiverDrums 2023 is on Tuesday, June 6 from 4:30 – 10:30 p.m. It’s happening at Promenade Park. There will be drumming, dancing, music, and food trucks. The Scottish Pipes start at 5:30 and the fire dancers start at 10. It’s free to stop by. You can click here to learn more.