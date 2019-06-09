RiverDrums 2019 returns to the Allen County Public Library

RiverDrums is a free, fun and cultural event honoring our rivers, and the native people of Kekionga. The event is in its 4th year.

RiverDrums will features acts by Chinese Families and Friends Association Dancers, Amaneceres De Mexico Dance, Burmese dancers, flutists Ginger Karns and Ken Noland, Kayla Godfrey Becker, and the Fort Wayne Ballet.

The event is free to attend, and hosted by the Three Rivers Art Center for Kids.

The event will also feature a silent auction, with items valuing over $500 total. There is also educational displays, art, and light refreshments.

The event is at the Allen County Main Library Theater from noon to 5 p.m.