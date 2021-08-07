River, Set, Go celebrates dragon boat races

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2nd Annual River, Set Go event featuring dragon boat races takes place at Promenade Park on Saturday. Teams of 21 have been preparing for the races where they will paddle down the river to victory.

The opening ceremony celebrated culture and tradition with poem readings, dances and music. Major Tom Henry joined in on the fun as well while people were trying to keep dry from the rain showers.

At 5:30 p.m. guests can enjoy free yoga at the Ambassador Enterprises Amphitheatre. At 7 p.m., boats are invited to participate in the Paddle Parade that begins at Guldlin Park. The event ends with a live band performance and a floating fire pit finale.