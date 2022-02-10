FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Swiss Re, a global risk management firm, has announced plans to move its regional office into The Riverfront at Promenade Park development in downtown Fort Wayne.

Swiss Re, based in Zurich, Switzerland, will invest $4.9 million in commercial office space on the second and third floors of building at 124 W. Superior St., which is currently under construction. Two hundred employees are expected to make the move.

Swiss Re currently operates on Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer such a premier space for our Fort Wayne employees and the location and surrounding amenities will also make our Fort Wayne office an attractive destination for the many visitors we host there,” said Jonathan Isherwood, CEO of Reinsurance Americas at Swiss Re. “The move demonstrates our commitment not only to the city of Fort Wayne, but also to our very talented people who contribute a lot to our success.”

The Riverfront at Promenade Park is a $90 million public-private partnership between the City of Fort Wayne and Barrett & Stokely. The six-story complex is expected to open in two phases: a 900-space parking garage is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022. More than 200 apartments, seven townhomes, and 45,000 square feet of commercial space is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“Swiss Re will be a tremendous tenant for The Riverfront at Promenade Park private development project,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We welcome Swiss Re to downtown Fort Wayne and look forward to the positive impact the company will have in the heart of our city. Barrett & Stokely is making tremendous progress on the construction of the mixed-use development next to Promenade Park that will further advance our efforts to bring more private and public opportunities to the riverfront area. Having Swiss Re as part of this endeavor is great news for our community and region.”