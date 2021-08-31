Rising overdose cases noted on Overdose Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – International Drug Overdose Day was marked by sobering numbers both in Fort Wayne and for people across the country.

According to Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the city is on track to top 2020 for most overdoses in one year. Last year marked the deadliest on record. Through July, nearly 800 non-lethal drug overdoses were recorded. 84 deaths were attributed to overdoses.

Hunter told WANE 15 that Fentanyl has caused a large amount of the overdoses, with the drug being ‘all over the city.’ He also noted the growing problem of Fentanyl being mixed with Methamphetamine.

The founder of The Mom of an Addict Jennifer Hope, explained why Fentanyl overdoses can be surprising.

“The fake pills that are on the street, they’re pressed as Perc 30 or Xanax, to the common eye they look the same, but they’re fentanyl,” Hope said. “If someone isn’t feeling good and someone offers what they think is Perc 30 or Xanax going to make them feel better and unfortunately it can take their life.”

The Mom of an Addict serves as a support group helping family members and friends of addicts and those who overdose pull through tough times. The group is preparing for a Recovery Rocks event, providing resources for the community, Saturday, September 11 at the Sweetwater Pavilion.

“Substance use disorder is a genetic disease,” Hope added. “It’s not the result of a parenting failure. It’s not a moral flaw on the part of the person. We’re talking about a brain disorder.”