Rising deaths of despair prompts outreach from Park Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rising deaths of despair have prompted Park Center to create a video encouraging others to seek help.

Deaths of Despair fall into 3 categories. They are problems people often do not address properly because of social misunderstanding. However, these problems are medical in nature and can be treated. They are:

Alcoholism

Substance abuse

Suicide

Inspiration for the video grew from local discussions on the impact these debilitating diseases are having on our communities. Allen County suicide rates have risen by 50 percent over the last five years. Fourteen of the 75-recorded suicides in 2017 were individuals aged 24 and younger.

“It is our hope that informative videos like this one will encourage individuals from all walks of life to seek help if they are suffering,” said Park Center CEO Paul Wilson.