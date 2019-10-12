Rise Up event honors victims and survivors of domestic abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On the last Friday of this October, Victim Assistance is inviting you to join them in solidarity to support victims and survivors of Domestic Violence.

Victim Assistance says they host the event because the community coming together is the only way domestic violence can be stopped.

Organizers say the most important thing is to be present. Survivors show up to the event, and by someone being there helps support them and that they’re loved. They also encourage attendees to wear purple.

The organization is also is also selling shirts to help support them by bring awareness. They’re available for purchase for $20.

For more information on Victim Assistance, click here.

Rise Up is Friday, October 25th at 11:45 a.m. on the Allen County Courthouse lawn. To learn more about the event, click here.