Rise Up balloon launch aims to bring awareness to domestic violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an event held Friday in downtown Fort Wayne brought together victims, survivors and supporters together in solidarity.

The RISE UP Domestic Violence Awareness Month Balloon Launch took place on the courthouse green in downtown Fort Wayne. Those in attendance wore purple and purple and white balloons were launched into the sky. The shirts were available for purchase and cost $20.00.

The event was sponsored by Victim Assistance organizers hope it helps the community better understand the impact of domestic violence.

The Victim’s Assistance program has been around since 1981 and each year over 5,000 crime victims are served through crisis intervention, case management, and advocacy. These services are at no cost to clients and are provided around the clock through an on call paging system.