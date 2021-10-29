‘Rise Up Against Domestic Violence’ event brings awareness to efforts to stop abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to experts over 40% of women and 27% of men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime in Indiana. To bring awareness to this abuse, October has been designated as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

On Friday the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance Program led a Rise Up Against Domestic Violence event to help raise awareness of the efforts to end domestic violence.

“A good chunk of the cases that we see that come through our office at Victim Assistance are domestic violence. So, we just want the society to understand it and realize how hard it is for individuals to leave those scenarios and to provide extra services to those experiencing it,” said Jessica Crozier, director of Victim Assistance.

Mayor Tom Henry also declared Oct. 29, 2021 “Wear Your Purple Day” as part of the awareness efforts.

To be connected to an advocate through the Victim Assistance Office, call 260-427-1205.

For more information on the Victim Assistance Unit, click here.