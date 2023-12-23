FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking for a unique way to ring in the new year? Head to Countdown with the Club Room and ring in the new year with the Sweetwater All Stars.

Nicole Derheimer with the Clyde Theatre joined WANE 15 along with Club Room Chef’s Jared and Brady to talk all things Countdown with the Club Room. Check out that interview above.

Countdown at the Club Room starts at 8:30 New Year’s Eve and you can reserve a table and complimentary drink with a $25 presale ticket. To find out more information about Countdown at the Club Room head to Visit Fort Wayne’s website.