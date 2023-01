FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jump into 2023 with a cold winter swim at Johnny Appleseed Park.

St. Joe Athletic Club is holding the 2023 Polar Bear Club Swim on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Organizers said to wear old shoes for the swim, and bring a towel and dry clothes to change into. Organizers added running is not allowed during the event.

Swimmers will meet at the park’s boat launch, on the north side of the St. Joe River on Harry Baals Drive.