Ring in the New Year as the ball drops in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate the new year, Fort Wayne residents are getting ready to ring in 2020 with some style.

The 4th annual Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop festivities will take place on West Brackenridge Street directly in front of the Parkview Field entrance.

On Friday, Digital Reporter Ruben Solis caught up with event organizers Nate Uptgraft and Phil Sheets, who are looking forward to a big turnout and great weather.

“We are definitely excited for the weather this year,” said Uptgraft. “Hopefully the rain holds off. I can deal with 36 degree weather and hopefully everyone else in the community can.”

The weather has not exactly cooperated in the past.

In 2017, wind chills around 20 degrees below canceled most outdoor activities with only the ball drop and fireworks taking place.

Last year, the ball was kept low all night due to heavy winds. At 11:59 p.m., the red ball was raised, rather than dropped.