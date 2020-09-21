Ring Camera shows Biden/Harris sign stolen from front yard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “The fact that someone thought it was ok to criminally trespass and walk up our driveway, into our yard right up against our house just to steal a sign,” Sarah Gamble said. “That’s not ok.”

Photo courtesy of Sarah Gamble

A little less than a week ago, Sarah Gamble picked up a ‘Biden/Harris’ sign and placed it in her yard on the northside of Fort Wayne. On Sunday at about 10:45 a.m., she and her fiancé were pulling out of the driveway when she noticed that her sign was missing.

“We decided to pull up the ‘Ring Camera’ and check the activity,” Gamble said. “And that’s when we saw a gentleman at 6:34 a.m. that morning come up to our house and steal the sign.”

“I think he planned on stealing our sign,” Gamble added. “There was no light shining on it. It was right against on the house. You would have had to know it was there.”

According to the Indiana State Government website, “Removing signs without the authority to do so may be criminal conversion.”

WANE 15 reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department to comment on what someone should do in this instance and if criminal charges can be pressed, however, the department has not gotten back to us.

This is not the first time a political sign has been stolen.

In 2016, two Fort Wayne neighbors had their Trump signs stolen from their houses.

Some people are even going to extremes to make sure political signs remain in their yard. On Sept. 15, a man installed an electric fence around his Trump sign in Massachusetts.

While her original sign is gone, she will be replacing it with a new sign thanks to a Facebook group she is a part of.

“[Nasty Women of Allen County, Indiana] offered to give me a free sign tonight to replace it,” Gamble said. “I’m not quite sure how quickly I will be to put it out or how I’m going to do that, but I do think I’m going to sneak it through a little better this time.”