FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Riley Children’s Health has expanded its reach to Fort Wayne by adding new physicians and specialties to assist in cardiology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery with a focus on cleft and craniofacial conditions.

The nationally ranked Riley Children’s Neurosurgery program will be offering in-person neurosurgical care including new patient and follow-up appointments. Dr. Saul Wilson and Natasha Raman, Nurse Practitioners will focus on treating and managing the full spectrum of complex brain, spine and nervous system conditions.

Starting October 18 the pediatric and plastic surgeon Dr. Katelyn Makar will see new and returning patients in person specializing in cleft and craniofacial conditions.

The pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program added two new physicians, Dr. Abdul Khan and Dr. Tamika Rozema, who see patients in person in Fort Wayne, Richmond, and Muncie, while other cardiologists have expanded their times and services.

“With the expansion of these specialty services and two new doctors, we continue to honor our promise of providing the best care closer to home for Hoosier children, and we remain committed to that goal,” said Dr. Mara Nitu, Chief Medical Officer at Riley Children’s Health.

The expansion will only affect clinic days for patients, so those requiring surgery and inpatient procedures families will still have to travel to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.