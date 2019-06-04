Riley Camp involving Colts QB Andrew Luck postponed

Days before Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck is scheduled to be in Fort Wayne, Riley Children’s officials announced it’s been postponed.

Luck was scheduled to host the sixth annual Riley Children’s Health Change the Play camp on Friday, June 7 but due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict” the camp is pushed back. It is scheduled for Friday, June 21.

Campers will join Luck for one-hour sessions where they’ll learn about helping their families make healthy choices. Topics will include hydration, nutrition, sleep, and exercise.

All children who were previously registered for both the 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. sessions at the University of St. Francis have had their spots held for the new date. Parents of all registered campers have received email notification with instructions to confirm their attendance for their specific session.