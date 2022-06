FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Right to Life group of Northeast Indiana is hosting a drive for baby supplies on Monday, July 27th.

The collection will take place from 10am to 4pm at the Right to Life of Northeast Indiana office on 3106 Lake ave.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring anything a pregnant woman, baby, or post-partum mother may need. This includes diapers, wipes, formula, and other supplies.

You can find Right to Life of Northeast Indiana’s website here.