FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership.

Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities.

“We are excited to partner with our pro-life friends in Huntington County,” said Zachary Rodgers, executive director for Right to Life. “We are happy to be able to offer our programs, events and advocacy to a community that already has an active pro-life population.”

Rodgers said the new partnership will strengthen the organization’s goals of protecting human life in the region.