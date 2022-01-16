‘Right to Life’ honors 20-year Fort Wayne advocate as she steps down to focus on her nonprofit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana came together Saturday to honor an advocate on her 20-year anniversary with the organization– the same day she stepped down.

Cathie Humbarger was a staff member for two decades. Her time with the pro-life organization includes a position as the executive director, and most recently the director of public affairs.

Last January, Humbarger passed the role of executive director to Zachary Rodgers as she focused her efforts on a national scale.

Humbarger is not slowing down, however, as her focus is on a non-profit she founded: Reprotection.

Cathie Humbarger (Credit: Right to Life of Northeast Indiana)

“Cathie has been the heart and soul of Right to Life for many years. She has grown the organization substantially by investing in people and sharing her knowledge. She has given our staff the tools to forge ahead with our mission, saving the lives of the unborn. We are forever grateful for her contribution to Northeast Indiana. She has surely made our community a safer place through legislation and advocacy. Words cannot express how much she means to us as an organization, but also a friend. We wish her well with her work with Reprotection and look forward to partnering with her on future endeavors. She will be missed.” – Executive Director Zachary Rodgers

Humbarger’s organization, focused on enforcing pro-life laws, was years in the planning and officially launched Jan. 2, 2020.