Riders ready for Le Tour De Fort

Cyclists are ready to bike from bar to bar next month in a pub crawl supporting veterans. It’s all for the 11th annual Le Tour De Fort.

The annual bike ride takes cyclist through a pub-crawl around Fort Wayne, with adults being able to ride responsibly for a good cause.

The money raised helps support organizations that help military veterans. Le Tour De Fort has raised money for transportation for disabled veterans.

Le Tour De Fort does have a new starting location this year. The pub-crawl will take off from the St. Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

Le Tour De Fort is Saturday, June 1st.

