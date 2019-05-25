Riders ready for Le Tour De Fort

Local News

by: Sierra Tufts

Posted: / Updated:

Cyclists are ready to bike from bar to bar next month in a pub crawl supporting veterans.  It’s all for the 11th annual Le Tour De Fort.

The annual bike ride takes cyclist through a pub-crawl around Fort Wayne, with adults being able to ride responsibly for a good cause.

The money raised helps support organizations that help military veterans. Le Tour De Fort has raised money for transportation for disabled veterans.

Le Tour De Fort does have a new starting location this year.  The pub-crawl will take off from the St. Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

Le Tour De Fort is Saturday, June 1st.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss