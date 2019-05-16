Ride of Silence raises awareness for bicycle safety, honors fallen riders

Fort Wayne bicyclists participated in an international event Wedesday night to raise awareness for bike safety.

Riders met at Emmanual Lutheran Church downtown for the Ride of Silence. A Blessing of the Bicycles was also held before the ride began.

The event works to inform the community about operating safely around cyclists and serve as a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while riding on public roadways.

Vincent Serrani participated in the ride and has biked to work for over 12 years.

“This is a great way to remind our community, motorists, and all kinds of transportation users that bicyclists are everywhere. We’re supposed to be on the roads and act like motorists so we need to be respected as such.” said Serrani.

All riders were required to wear helmets for the event.

The international Ride of Silence started back in 2003. This was the fourth year for the Blessing of the Bicycles.