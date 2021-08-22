Ride 2 Provide raises money for boy who lost family to fire

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — Ride 2 Provide is raising money to help a little boy whose family died in a house fire.

The all-day fundraiser is supporting Owen Deford, 6, whose mom and two younger sisters died in a house fire in Fort Wayne in September 2020.

Owen was not able to make it, but the part of the motorcycle ride went past his house so that he could see. Ride to Provide picks a new family to support for the event every year.

“It’s just a small community that we come together and just support we usually pick a family that is a need,” said Kara Zeese. “It’s just amazing to see how our community comes together to be able to raise a bunch of money to be able to help somebody out.”

More information on upcoming events can be found on the Ride 2 Provide Facebook page.