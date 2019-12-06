Rick Stevenson, Wayne Township trustee, retiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Wayne Township Trustee Rick Stevenson is retiring.

Stevenson announced his retirement during a press conference Friday. He said he wanted to leave on top, without pressure to leave. Stevenson also said he wanted to spend time with his family.

Chief Deputy Austin Knox will take over the role of Trustee on an interim basis once the county clerk’s office is notified, which will happen next week.

The Allen County Democratic Party will caucus later to elect a new permanent trustee.

Knox said he plans to be on the ballot for that caucus vote.

Stevenson was elected as Wayne Township trustee in 2006 and took office the following January. He’s served four terms as an advocate for those in need.

Stevenson’s latest four year term was set to be up on December 31st, 2022.