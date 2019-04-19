Richard's Restaurant closes Fort Wayne eatery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard's Restaurant at 717 W. Washington Center Road is shown. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Richard's Restaurant in Fort Wayne has closed.

The eatery popular for its fried chicken and other country cooking closed its location at 717 W. Washington Center Road, across from Texas Roadhouse, on Thursday. It's not clear why.

The restaurant posted the following statement on its website:

As of Thursday 4/18 our Fort Wayne location has been sold and will be permanently closed. We sincerely thank you for your past business and would love to see you at our Auburn, New Haven, or Columbia City locations which are only a short drive away.

Richard's has locations in Auburn, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Kokomo, Marion, Muncie, New Haven, Portland and Warsaw, according to its website.