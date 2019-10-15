Richard Marx to perform at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rocker Richard Marx has announced a date in Fort Wayne.

The “Right Here Waiting” 1980s swooner will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 13. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday.

Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums, with hits like “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Should’ve Known Better,” “Endless Summer Nights” and “Hold On to the Nights.” He’s the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles break Billboard’s Top 5.

He released his latest album, “Repeat Offender Revisited,” this year.

Tickets for the show will be available online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.