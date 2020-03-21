Rice Krispies treats with Sierra

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you need some ideas to keep yourself or kids busy in the kitchen, Rice Krispies treats can serve multiple purposes for different styles of treats.
Here are two recipe that can be easily substituted with other ingredients:
Birthday Cake Rice Krispies
Ingredients:
- 2 tbs unsalted butter
- 5 oz mini marshmallows (half a bag)
- 1/3 cup birthday cake mix (dry)
- 3 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies
- Spray a 9×9 baking dish with cooking spray to prevent sticking
- Melt butter and marshmallows on medium-low heat, until combined
- Stir in birthday cake mix into marshmallow/butter mixture
- Pour over Rice Krispies into a separate bowl, mix until combined
- Gently press into baking dish, chill for at least a half hour
Notes: Any cake mix can be used. Feel free to experiment!
No-Bake Cookie Butter Blossoms
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup cookie butter
- 1 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies
- Hershey’s kisses
- Combine corn syrup and cookie butter over medium-low heat, mixture will be thick
- Pour over Rice Krispies in a separate bowl, and mix
- Grab a small ball of Rice Krispies, place on wax paper
- Gently press down on center with unwrapped Hershey kiss
- Repeat process
- Let cool for at least 30 minutes
Notes: Nutella can be substituted for cookie butter. Nut butter can also be substituted, but you may want to add a little sugar.