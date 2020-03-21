Rice Krispies treats with Sierra

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you need some ideas to keep yourself or kids busy in the kitchen, Rice Krispies treats can serve multiple purposes for different styles of treats.

Here are two recipe that can be easily substituted with other ingredients:

Birthday Cake Rice Krispies

Ingredients:

2 tbs unsalted butter

5 oz mini marshmallows (half a bag)

1/3 cup birthday cake mix (dry)

3 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies

Spray a 9×9 baking dish with cooking spray to prevent sticking Melt butter and marshmallows on medium-low heat, until combined Stir in birthday cake mix into marshmallow/butter mixture Pour over Rice Krispies into a separate bowl, mix until combined Gently press into baking dish, chill for at least a half hour

Notes: Any cake mix can be used. Feel free to experiment!

No-Bake Cookie Butter Blossoms

Ingredients:

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup cookie butter

1 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies

Hershey’s kisses

Combine corn syrup and cookie butter over medium-low heat, mixture will be thick Pour over Rice Krispies in a separate bowl, and mix Grab a small ball of Rice Krispies, place on wax paper Gently press down on center with unwrapped Hershey kiss Repeat process Let cool for at least 30 minutes

Notes: Nutella can be substituted for cookie butter. Nut butter can also be substituted, but you may want to add a little sugar.