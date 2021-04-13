Ribbon Walk hopes to raise $80k for Hoosiers fighting cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced it will hold a fundraising Ribbon Walk on May 8.

The fundraising walk will be a hybrid event that will begin at 8 a.m. The organization said participants can join the walk at Cancer Services (6316 Mutual Dr.) or follow their own path by taking a walk in their neighborhood.

Cancer Services has a goal of raising $80,000 which will help over 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.

Register or donate online at https://give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2021. Walkers who register and raise $35 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer Services said face masks and social distancing are required.