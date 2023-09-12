FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new health center that will be overseen by Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana (PHP) and Premise Health has arrived on Fort Wayne’s north side.

On Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Premise Health Center, which will be an “exclusive” primary care center that is only available for a “select segment of PHP’s health plan clients.”

“This is a brand new adventure for us,” said Gary Shearer, president and CEO of PHP.

Some of the services Premise Health Center will offer include behavioral health services, chronic condition management, biometric screenings, referral management, laboratory services, and provider-dispensed medications.

Premise Health Center is located at 10006 Auburn Park Drive near Dupont Hospital.

PHP is headquartered in Fort Wayne and was established in 1983.