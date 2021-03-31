Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Pathfinder Services group home

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Services and the City of Wabash held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Pathfinder Services Group Home.



Pathfinder Services said the home, located at 260 Half Street, is a newly built 4,000 square foot structure that nearly doubles the area of the previous home and allows for more space for activities for the seven ladies with intellectual and developmental disabilities who live in the home.



“We are grateful to everyone who helped us make this dream home a reality,” said Danielle Tips, President and CEO of Pathfinder Services. “The extra space will allow the ladies who live here to age in place with all of the necessary space and amenities to live life to the fullest.”



Pathfinder Services said it had many partners in this project:

The land was purchased by Rayco Home Services and donated to Pathfinder Services

PNC Bank representatives helped with writing the grant for the home

Mayor Scott Long led the City of Wabash in doing infrastructure work to ensure the site was ready for a new residence

“The work that Pathfinder does is critical to our community and we are pleased to be able to be a good partner,” Long said. “Between the new Pathfinder Services office dedicated last week that was built on an old Brownfield site on Cass Street and this new home that was on land that had been for sale for a very long time, we continue to work together to make Wabash a better city for people of all abilities.”

For more information on Pathfinder Services, visit the organization’s website.