Ribbon cut for LaOtto solar array

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) If you have recently driven north of Fort Wayne on S. R. 3, you might have seen a field of solar panels.

Today, dignitaries cut the ribbon on the LaOtto Solar Generating Station.

Noble REMC officials and local politicians officially welcomed the six acre station to the power grid.

It’s at the corner of S. R. 3 and C. R. 70 in DeKalb County.

Construction began last December and it started making electricity in April.

Officials say the field can generate enough energy to power about 125 homes.