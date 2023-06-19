FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gospel Radio Station Rhythm & Praise 94.1 is still going strong, addressing the need for black gospel music in Fort Wayne. It has existed for 5 years.

The radio station began as an online and HD2 station in 2018. Now, it continues to serve as the only station of its kind in the area on the airwaves as FM 94.1. Rhythm & Praise is a sister station to Christian Contemporary Radio Station WBCL.

The vision developed after WBCL Executive Director Ross McCampbell saw the need and met with local Black leaders.

“A lot of other genres have their music and their music styles, and we needed music that represented the black community, people that look like us, people that sound like us,” Monique (Mo) Moss, Afternoon Show Host and Program Director said.

Rhythm and Praise also provides news and events happening in the African American community and is listener supported. Moss said that has not been an obstacle for them.

“Our listeners, or what we call our Rhythm & Praise family, are buying into the mission and vision and they’re loving listening, so of course anything that you love you want to invest in, so they’re investing into this ministry,” Moss said.

The station hosts two big fundraisers a year, but viewers can donate at anytime here. Morning Show Host, Deshawn (Lady) Moore, said the community can also support by spreading the word and telling someone else about it. She said it’s more than a job to her: it is ministry.

“When we get those calls to say ‘you know what, I was getting ready to do this but I heard someone on the air say something that turned me around that gave me that encouragement, that hope,’ and it just makes us feel so good,” Moore said.