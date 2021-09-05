Rhythm and Praise moving to the airwaves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Online-based radio station Rhythm and Praise is moving to the airwaves.

Starting Thursday, September 9th you’ll be able to hear the station on 94.1 FM.

Rhythm and Praise features hosts and gospel music. It was started in 2018.

“The gospel radio station was created to serve the 40,000 people within the African American community in Fort Wayne. WBCL teamed with local African American leaders in developing with the vision to apply the same mission as WBCL, presented with quality and integrity in a culturally specific manner. We want to encourage our brothers and sisters who are walking in the faith and to add to the family of God through our witness of relevant community information, encouragement and music that ministers to the soul,” according to the station’s website.

The station’s mission is: Our mission is to communicate God’s redemptive love and truth through captivating media that inform, entertain, challenge, inspire, and encourage.

Rhythm and Praise will keep its online presence, as well as on the airwaves. You can watch the interview above to learn more, or click here.