Rework of Coldwater-Ludwig intersection planned; public meeting set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A major overhaul of the Ludwig and Coldwater roads intersection on Fort Wayne’s north side is planned.

A public meeting has been set for the public to weigh in on the project, which includes a new roadway and a new roundabout.

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

The plan calls for a roundabout at East Ludwig Road at Oakbrook Parkway, at the Oakbrook Office Park, and a new road (Oakbrook Parkway) through residential land toward the south end of the parking lot of Northrop High School to the north. Oakbrook Parkway would continue to Coldwater Road, with an entrance to the high school parking lot.

A light would be installed at Coldwater Road and the new Oakbrook Parkway.

The plan reworks a convoluted traffic flow pattern from eastbound Ludwig to northbound Coldwater, or northbound Coldwater to westbound Ludwig.

One home in the area would be eliminated to make way for the new road.

Construction is set to being in early 2022.

The city of Fort Wayne and INDOT have scheduled a virtual joint public meeting to provide an overview of the project on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at facebook.com/CityofFortWayne. Officials will discuss the need for the project, the traffic plan, the tentative timeline and coordination.

Participants can submit questions in the comment section during the meeting.

The meeting with remain on the Facebook page to viewing.