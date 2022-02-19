FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1812 Winter Garrison is back for another year at the Old Fort.

If you have ever wondered how soldiers survived and kept warm, this reenactment will answer all your questions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Actors from all over the country come in for this annual event. Reading about history and seeing it live and being performed are two different things. You get a different perspective of just how difficult conditions were to live in and how they survived.

“The Fort is a unique thing in Fort Wayne. We call it living history. It’s to really get the smells, taste, the noises especially. Firing the muskets and cannons really. That gets peoples attention. Sean O’Brien, Board Member and Lieutenant

The Fort has different events happening in each quarter of the property. Visit the website to find out more.