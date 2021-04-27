‘Review guidelines carefully’: Fort Wayne Parks and Rec asks summer campers to be aware of COVID guidelines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation summer camps are right around the corner, and campers will need to learn some COVID safety protocols before attending.

“Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has thoroughly researched COVID safety precautions, working with local, state and national organizations to determine best practices for our summer day camps,” said spokesperson Rob Hines.

COVID guidelines specific to each day camp will be sent to families in their confirmation packets, approximately one week prior to the camp week the child is attending. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation asks campers to review guidelines carefully.

The department said it will continue to monitor guidelines and keep families informed should guidelines change. At this time all campers and staff will be required to wear masks when indoors and any time social distancing is not possible.