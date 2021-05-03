Return of TinCaps games means more foot traffic for downtown businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As TinCaps games return to Parkview Field, surrounding businesses are expecting an uptick in foot traffic from fans. The ballpark fell silent in 2020 as the minor league baseball season was called off – a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a relief,” Rudy Mahara told WANE 15 News Monday about businesses coming back to life.

Rudy’s on Brackenridge Street offers wine, beer and cigars. Baseball fans tend to stop by and unwind after games on the front patio or in the beer garden behind the converted home.

“Not only do the TinCaps add excitement when they’re in town, but because of their branding bringing excitement to the whole downtown area, the legs are here even when they’re not in town, because they make downtown be aware in everybody’s mind, so it’s very helpful that they’re back,” Mahara added.

Rudy’s has formed a partnership with the TinCaps organization as a sponsor for the team’s Thirsty Thursday games and featuring local beers on tap those evenings.

The TinCaps first home game of the 2021 season is Tuesday, May 4.