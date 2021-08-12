Retirees honor teachers and gift $12,000 for school supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Teachers at Holland Elementary School are gifted $12,000 for school supplies. The residents of the Towne House in Fort Wayne is hosting lunch and presenting them with the gift.

Residents give to the Holland Elementary Teachers Fund that was started in 2015. Over half of the students at Holland Elementary qualify for reduced or free lunches and help with book fees. Many students come to school without the needed supplies and teachers often spend their own money to help out.

Thirty-five teachers and staff from Holland Elementary are expected for the sixth annual luncheon. After lunch, The Towne House residents will present a $342 gift card to each teacher for them to use to purchase school student supplies or teaching resources.

“This is completely a resident-driven initiative and illustrates the heart of our community,” said Doug Vogel, The Towne House chaplain.

This year, 68 residents donated $10,000, BHI Foundation contributed $1,000 and United Art and Education contributed $1,000. BHI is a charitable foundation that provides grants for community projects that improve and enhance the quality-of-life for BHI communities’ residents while also making them good neighbors. Towne House is one of six continuing care retirement communities operated by non-profit BHI Senior Living.