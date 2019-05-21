Retired Whitley Co. K9 dies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Retired Whitley County Sheriff's K9 Koenie has died. (Whitley County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A retired Whitley County Sheriff's Department K9 has died.

K9 Koenie passed away earlier this month, the department announced on its Facebook page.

K9 Koenie joined the department in December 2008 and was with current Chief Deputy Jason Spencer until 2013. He was retired and spent the rest of his life with Spencer and his family.

"Thank you Koenie for your service to this community, fellow officers and for having my back each time we got out of the car," Spencer wrote in the post. "You were always ready to go when that car door opened."