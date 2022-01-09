Retired performers bring polka to Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visitors at Promenade Park Sunday could enjoy an afternoon of polka, Dixieland, and swing music.

The Sunday Heritage Concert Series has returned to Promenade Park. This weekend’s performer is the “New Horizons Polka Band”.

The free event was Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Riverfront Fort Wayne, the polka band was formed in 2007 to play at retirement facilities through the Fort Wayne organization Audiences Unlimited. All seven members of the band are retired but continue to be active with their music.