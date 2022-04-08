FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Retail giant Five Below opened its doors at the Shoppes at Glenbrook in Fort Wayne on Friday.

Five Below is known for having many items priced under $5 and its target customers are “tweens, teens and beyond…” according to the company’s website.

The new storefront is located at 145 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Five Below opened its second Fort Wayne location on April 8, 2022.

This is Fort Wayne’s second Five Below location. There is another location at Orchard Crossing Shopping Center.

The home furniture store HomeGoods is also set to open this month at the Shoppes of Glenbrook as well.