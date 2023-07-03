FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Motorists, prepare for slowed traffic in parts of southwest Fort Wayne as a resurfacing project is about to begin.

Starting Wednesday, there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Dicke Road between Covington and Aboite Center roads; Aboite Center between East Saddle Drive and Winterfield Run, and on Homestead between Aboite Center and Covington roads.

The construction is for the first phase of the city’s Transportation Engineering Resurfacing project, which the traffic engineering department expects to be complete by July 14.