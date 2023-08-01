FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In April, 2,000 park goers responded to the Foster Park Trail survey. Four months ago, park goers didn’t want to change a single thing. The results reflect those statements, change is not what people want.

The 11 question survey consisted of what park goers use the trails for, how often they use them and small improvements they would like to see. Full survey results can be found below.

Almost 50% of survey responses said that safety and lighting would increase their use of paved trail.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation appreciates the input we have received about the Foster Park Master Golf Course and the Trail. We have listened to the users who completed the paved trail survey and are revising the plan to accommodate the additional input. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel

On Tuesday, one park goer weighed in on the results and feels that the trails are great the way they are.

“It’s a beautiful place, you just have to watch out for the golf balls, but it is a beautiful place, one of the most beautiful parks in the city,” said daily park goer Marc Vona.