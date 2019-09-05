Restored Salomon Homestead ready for public tours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A ribbon cutting took place Thursday to mark the completion of restoration efforts at the Salomon Farm Homestead located at Salomon Farm on Dupont Road.

The Salomon Farm Homestead, will officially open for public tours during the Fall Harvest Festival at Salomon Farm Park on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

According to a news release from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Salomon family immigrated from Lahde, Westfalen, Prussia in 1871 and settled where Salomon Farm Park sits today. Many of the projects on the working farm have been completely community funded and supported, including the restoration of the Homestead. Financial support for this project was provided by generous private donors, foundations, and grants.

Furnishings are all circa 1930’s family heirlooms gifted to the park from citizens in Fort Wayne and surrounding counties. These heirlooms represent Salomon Farm Park’s and the Parks and Recreation Department’s commitment to protecting and celebrating Indiana heritage.

We are thrilled to be able to share this additional piece of our city’s history with the citizens of Fort Wayne,” said Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director. “Salomon Farm Park has always been a living tribute to the history of farming in our area, and the Homestead will continue to educate visitors about how farm families lived and thrived nearly 100 years ago.”

Citizens will be able to rent the Salomon Homestead, especially as a compliment to Old Barn wedding parties. Area history programs will utilize the Homestead, and the space will be open for public tours during special events, including the upcoming Fall Harvest Festival. More information about Salomon Farm Park and renting the Homestead can be found at fortwayneparks.org or by calling 260-427-6000.