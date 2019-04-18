ReStore temporarily shutting down for annual fundraising event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Fort Wayne will be closed Thursday for a private fundraising event.

The exclusive "ReStore Your Passion" event will feature a Greek-themed night at the Lima Road location. It aims to raise money for Habitat for Humanity and its programs, including the annual Women Build starting on May 4.

Tickets are already sold out as organizers expect 300 guests to come to the second annual fundraiser.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample foods from several local restaurants, including Club Soda, Salsa Grille, Casa's, Hoppy Gnome, Courtney's Bakery, Pembroke Bakery, and George's International Grocery. Complementary red and white wine tastings will also be available.

Activities include a "She Nailed It" and "He Nailed It" nail-pounding competition, a live auction, and shopping at the ReStore.

Community female leaders called Goddess Contractors, including our own Alyssa Ivanson, will also be auctioning off items that they and a handpicked team have rehabbed. At the end of the night, the Goddess with the most votes will be crowned.

If you're attending the private event, organizers suggest groups carpool because of limited parking.

Attire for the ReStore Your Passion event is "casual dressy."

To learn more about ReStore and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, visit their website here.

ReStore will also be closed for Good Friday. It will reopen for regular business on Saturday, April 20.