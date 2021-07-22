Restoration of 50-year-old bowling alley complete, ready to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of gutting and rebuilding a 50-year-old bowling alley, the owners of MVP Lanes are ready to open the doors. The business fills the void at Coliseum Blvd and Lake Ave that used to be home to Wayne Recreation.

According to MVP Lanes C.O.O. and co-owner A.J. Brunner, work began on the project at the end of 2020.

“It’s a lot,” Brunner told WANE 15 mid-construction. “You’ve got to meet with contractors, line up all that stuff. Figure out what you’re going to do. Get a game plan together. League bowlers – reaching out for that. Figuring out how to get people into your facility. Promoting it the proper way. Connecting to the people to run your business. We’ve been working at it since December/January. It’s been a lot. We’ve run into the electrical being bad. The plumbing was bad. It was a whole demo out and start brand new, which is nice for us because we were able to put our own touch on it.”

WANE 15 visited the bowling alley Thursday to see the completed work. The bowling lanes and Brunner’s pub sit ready to welcome guests during the business’s grand opening on Monday. A pro shop operated by PBA bowler Wes Malott is expected to open in August.

“Some people came in throughout the whole entire process and seeing what it is now, to where [it] first started when it was a complete dump, hole in the wall, with a hole in the roof, it’s just turned out to be something great,” Brunner said Thursday.

Following the grand opening Monday, the bowling alley will be open Monday – Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. More information, including scheduled leagues, visit the business’s website here: https://www.mvplanes.com/

See the ‘before’ to ‘after’ transformation in the video above.