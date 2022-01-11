Restaurants preparing for Savor Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — It’s a delicious time in the Summit City, as Savor Fort Wayne kicks off this week for 12-days of deals at dozens of local restaurants.

Since opening in November of 2020, Kanela off of Harrison Street in Downtown Fort Wayne offers blended drinks, coffee, and bites. Flora Barron is the owner of Kanela and has been stocking up on items in preparation for Savor.

“We have to make sure we have all of the products that we are going to offer. So I have had to order more than usual,” explained Barron, “We are excited to be a part of this again.”

Savor Fort Wayne allows diners to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus, in the hopes that they will experience new spots to enjoy in the city.

“It gives us exposure, a lot of people who don’t know us want to come to give us a try for the first time,” added Barron, “They come and see what we are all about.”

In addition to coffee, smoothies, and juices, Kanela offers breakfast and lunch items as well.

Savor Fort Wayne starts January 12th and runs until the 23rd, with over 65 restaurants participating. Every one of those offers a three-course menu at a value price and many are also offering carryout.

You can find a list of participating restaurants and deals here.