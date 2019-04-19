Restaurant to occupy two Landing buildings, patio Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Construction equipment sits in the patio area of a restaurant coming to The Landing. The business will occupy both neighborhing businesses. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As work continues on The Landing project in downtown Fort Wayne, WANE 15 News learned a new to the area restaurant will occupy two buildings and patio space.

The developer of The Landing is partnering with Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group to open a "new and unique restaurant experience."

A spokesperson for the group told WANE 15 News that the idea and menu will be similar to their Union 50 restaurant in Indianapolis, with the addition of lunch.

It will call 123 and 131 W. Columbia Street home and feature a large patio that will connect the two buildings.

The restaurant group expects to open sometime during the fall.

This announcement comes two days after local supply company 3BG announced a move to The Landing as well. The two businesses join a coffee shop and brewery in opening on the block of Columbia Street.