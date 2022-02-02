Restaurant pays it forward to plow drivers with pizza

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — In the middle of a snowstorm, Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ in Huntertown is paying it forward to the people who keep the streets clear.

The restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that any INDOT, Allen County, or Huntertown worker plowing roads can stop by Timmy’s to get a free two-topping crazy dough pizza. Robert Sills, the owner of Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ, said he got the idea on Wednesday when a plow worker stopped by for a crazy dough of his own.

“[It] is a little personal pan with just two toppings,” said Sills. “I’m like, I’m not going to charge this dude. So I didn’t charge him for it, and I’m like, why don’t I just offer that to everybody?”

Sills posted on the business’s Facebook page to get the word out to other plow drivers. As of Wednesday evening, that post had garnered over 1,500 shares and even brought in a donation to help cover the cost of some of the crazy dough orders, which are typically around $7.50 after tax. Sills said it was appreciated, but he also believes that it is important for locally owned businesses to do their part to support the community.

“That’s kind of the whole point of small local businesses is to give back,” said Sills. “He’s out being on dangerous roads so we want to help them out just like they help us out by ordering when it’s good days.”

Sills said they have seen a few drivers come in since they announced it and they’ve been very appreciative of what Timmy’s is doing.

“They’re grateful because they’re out for hours on end,” said Sills. “Sometimes, I’d imagine, they don’t have a chance to stop and get stuff to eat or even snacky food, so something nice and hot should help out.”

Although Sills said while they have frequently donated food to essential workers like police and hospital employees, this is the first time they have done this for plow drivers. He said it is likely they will keep the new tradition going for major snow events in the future.