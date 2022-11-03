FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River.

River City Ventures has filed plans with the Department of Planning Services to rezone an undeveloped wedge of land at 3501 Parnell Ave., where Spy Run Avenue Extended hits Parnell Avenue, near the Memorial Coliseum and Johnny Appleseed Park, to make way for a “river-friendly boating business that caters to people who want to be on the river in the summertime,” according to the plans.

A schematic plan calls for a boat house and a 2,000 square foot restaurant, along with elevated dining deck along the river. Open air pavilions would dot the property, as well. A large parking lot would be laid off Parnell Avenue, with a smaller lot off the restaurant.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will review the plan in its meeting Monday.

In a staff report that will be presented at the meeting, city planners gave a “do pass” recommendation on the rezoning request. The recommendation said the plan would not established an “undesirable precedent in the area,” and would compliment “both the surrounding area and the Saint Joseph River.” The report said the request would not have an adverse impact on the area, and would be an “investment as well as an infill opportunity in an established area of Fort Wayne.”

“The comprehensive plan encourages activity and connectivity to the three rivers, and two structures, to dine by and float on the river encourages this goal,” the staff report reads.

Joey Tippmann with River City Ventures declined to offer additional details about the plans until it gains approval.