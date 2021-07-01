Residents will soon receive annual Drinking Water Quality Report

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Utilities said customers will soon be receiving the annual Drinking Water Quality Report in their mailboxes. The report is prepared and distributed as required by state and federal regulators.

In addition to being mailed to every City Utilities’ water customer, the report is available on the city’s website. Anyone who would like additional copies can call 311.

Fort Wayne City Utilities takes water from the St. Joseph River and treats it at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant using several processes, including filtration and disinfection. City Utilities said at maximum capacity the Plant can produce 72 million gallons of treated water per day.

City Utilities’ chemists test water for more than 120 substances at all stages in the water treatment process. The annual report shows test results for a number of substances that are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, City Utilities said. In addition, testing also helps employees make adjustments to the treatment process to ensure the water that leaves the plant is safe and great-tasting.